Sketch interiors- Made by Eccentrics, for Eccentrics.

Sketch Interiors is a Brighton-based interior design studio specialising in vintage pieces sourced from all over the world.

We source, stock and sell beautiful statement furniture in one-off fabrics, up-cycled gems and bespoke lighting. Put simply, we find pieces we like, add a touch of our own quirky style and turn them into something a little bit special. As each piece is a one-off, they will add a touch of unique style to any home or space.

Founder Laura Harrison combines her background in fashion and styling with a love of contemporary design, evident in the pieces she sources for your home, whatever the look.

We offer a sourcing service to help you find the perfect piece – just send us a picture and we can usually find the piece you’re looking for. We also offer a full design service too, from interior design and full room styling to design advice and inspiration.