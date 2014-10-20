Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Sketch Interiors
Furniture & Accessories in Bn3 1af
Overview 11Projects (11) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Palm Print Ercol Armchair, Sketch Interiors Sketch Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Palm Print Ercol Armchair
    Gun Metal Boucle 1950's Cocktial Chair, Sketch Interiors Sketch Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Gun Metal Boucle 1950's Cocktial Chair, Sketch Interiors Sketch Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Gun Metal Boucle 1950's Cocktial Chair, Sketch Interiors Sketch Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Gun Metal Boucle 1950's Cocktial Chair
    Vintage Ercol Jubilee Sofa in Teal , Sketch Interiors Sketch Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Vintage Ercol Jubilee Sofa in Teal , Sketch Interiors Sketch Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Vintage Ercol Jubilee Sofa in Teal , Sketch Interiors Sketch Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Vintage Ercol Jubilee Sofa in Teal
    Antler Chandelier Pendant Light, Sketch Interiors Sketch Interiors Dining roomLighting
    Antler Chandelier Pendant Light, Sketch Interiors Sketch Interiors Dining roomLighting
    Antler Chandelier Pendant Light
    Victorian Sofa in Palm Print, Sketch Interiors Sketch Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Victorian Sofa in Palm Print
    1940's Utility Palm Chair, Sketch Interiors Sketch Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs
    1940's Utility Palm Chair, Sketch Interiors Sketch Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs
    1940's Utility Palm Chair, Sketch Interiors Sketch Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +1
    1940's Utility Palm Chair
    Show all 11 projects

    Sketch interiors- Made by Eccentrics, for Eccentrics.

    Sketch Interiors is a Brighton-based interior design studio specialising in vintage pieces sourced from all over the world. 

    We source, stock and sell beautiful statement furniture in one-off fabrics, up-cycled gems and bespoke lighting. Put simply, we find pieces we like, add a touch of our own quirky style and turn them into something a little bit special. As each piece is a one-off, they will add a touch of unique style to any home or space. 

    Founder Laura Harrison combines her background in fashion and styling with a love of contemporary design, evident in the pieces she sources for your home, whatever the look. 

    We offer a sourcing service to help you find the perfect piece – just send us a picture and we can usually find the piece you’re looking for. We also offer a full design service too, from interior design and full room styling to design advice and inspiration.

    Services
    • Bespoke furniture
    • Bespoke Lighting
    • sourcing service
    • Interior Design
    • Room Styling
    • Interior Consultation
    Service areas
    UK & Global and BN3 1AF
    Address
    34-35 Western Road
    Brighton Bn3 1af
    United Kingdom
    +44-1273749000 sketch-interiors.com
      Add SEO element