rigby & mac
Furniture & Accessories in London
    rigby & mac is the online sibling of three award-winning, family run London lifestyle stores, the dulwich trader, ed and tomlinsons.


    rigby & mac offers a unique edit of beautiful and interesting homeware products; a great selection of tableware, home accessories, lighting, kitchenware, mirrors and small furniture and even Annie Sloan Chalk Paint™ so that you an transform your existing furniture into a shabby chic masterpiece.  rigby & mac has everything you need to make your home look gorgeous.

    rigby & mac is a perfect resource for gifts from beautiful gold plated jewellery to quirky and fun gifts for him and brilliant presents for kids and babies.

    rigby & mac offers a personal service combined with an eclectic, unusual and stylish edit of products.

    Services
    • rigby & mac offers a unique edit of beautiful and interesting homeware products; a great selection of tableware
    • Home Accessories
    • Lighting
    • kitchenware
    • mirrors and small furniture and even Annie Sloan Chalk Paint™
    Service areas
    All across the UK and London
    Company awards
    • Runner Up, Best Independent Lifestyle Store, Drapers 2013
    • Winner, Best Retail Display, The Greats Gift Retailer Awards 2012
    • Runner Up, The Telegraph Magazine, Best Small Shops in Britain Awards 2011
    • Winner, Home and Gift Store of the Year UK 2009 Spring Fair Awards
    • Winner, Best Independent Retailer London 2007 Progressive Gifts & Home
    Address
    Unit D013 Parkhall Business Centre
    SE21 8DE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2087611011 www.rigbyandmac.com
