Lighting in Treforest Industrial Estate, Cardiff, UK
    Copper Sockets and Switches
    Single Arm Wall Lights
    Polished chrome table lamps
    Satin Chrome Ceiling Pendants
    Pewter Ceiling Lights

    The online store selling everything from chrome and brass plug sockets and switches with quality finishes to the latest in screwless plates. Not only that, but we have a great variety of lighting. Once you’ve done designing your new lighting and interiors, why not save yourself a few pounds by swapping those old incandescent light bulbs with our huge range of LED lamps and bulbs.

    Services
    • electrical supplies
    • Lighting
    • energy saving lighting
    Service areas
    • UK
    • Treforest Industrial Estate, Cardiff, UK
    Address
    Unit 23B
    CF37 5UA Treforest Industrial Estate, Cardiff, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-2920004887 socketstore.co.uk
