Gill Nono is a highly regarded British Designer of contemporary fabrics, wallpapers and accessories. In 1995 she started to create distinctive fabrics and wallpapers for individuals looking for something different, a little quirky with a hint of fun! The ‘Nono’ spirit became instantly recognisable by interior specialists worldwide. In 2014 Gill started the Gill Nono label to develop and broaden her range of signature playful graphic designs. The initial exciting, bold collection includes fabric, wallpaper, murals, cushions and lampshades. The collections are fuelled by her love of Art Deco, 70's & 80's interiors and memorabilia, pop art, fashion, travel & vintage posters. All these influences can be seen throughout the collections, we hope you love as much as we do!