Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Gill Nono
Designers in Uk
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • CALL ME BABY, Gill Nono Gill Nono Walls & flooringWallpaper
    CALL ME BABY, Gill Nono Gill Nono Walls & flooringWallpaper
    CALL ME BABY, Gill Nono Gill Nono Walls & flooringWallpaper
    +2
    CALL ME BABY

    Gill Nono is a highly regarded British Designer of contemporary fabrics, wallpapers and accessories. In 1995 she started to create distinctive fabrics and wallpapers for individuals looking for something different, a little quirky with a hint of fun! The ‘Nono’ spirit became instantly recognisable by interior specialists worldwide. In 2014 Gill started the Gill Nono label to develop and broaden her range of signature playful graphic designs. The initial exciting, bold collection includes fabric, wallpaper, murals, cushions and lampshades. The collections are fuelled by her love of Art Deco, 70's & 80's interiors and memorabilia, pop art, fashion, travel & vintage posters. All these influences can be seen throughout the collections, we hope you love as much as we do!

    Services
    • Fabrics and Wallpaper Design
    • Bespoke Design
    • Interior Design
    • Soft furnishings
    • Lighting
    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    4 Thornfield, Delamer Road
    Altrincham, WA14 2NG Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1619415354 www.gillnono.com
      Add SEO element