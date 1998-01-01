Your browser is out-of-date.

David Arnold Design
Designers in Usson En Forez
    • Oak outside table with integral zinc canopy, David Arnold Design David Arnold Design GardenFurniture
    Oak outside table with integral zinc canopy
    Boardwalk Table, David Arnold Design David Arnold Design Office spaces & stores
    Boardwalk Table
    McMillan Table
    Bar and sideboard for St Eutrope Restaurant, Clermont Ferrand
    Kitchen, Usine electrique, David Arnold Design David Arnold Design
    Kitchen, Usine electrique
    Rubber topped coffee table, David Arnold Design David Arnold Design Living roomSide tables & trays
    Rubber topped coffee table
    David Arnold specializes in creating beautiful and practical site-specific design solutions in wood.   Contemporary materials and techniques are used in conjunction with traditional woodworking to create exciting new furniture and interior design. His flexible approach combined with solid making skills leads to innovative design supported by the integrity of traditional craftsmanship.

    Services
    • Contemporary cabinetmaking
    • marquetry
    • scupture and specialized joinery
    Service areas
    • Paris
    • Europe
    • Lyon
    • Saint Etienne
    • Clermont Ferrand
    • Usson en Forez
    • le puy en velay
    Company awards
    Craftsman in residence at The Bowes Museum in 1998
    Address
    Usine Electrique, Le Pin
    42550 Usson En Forez
    United Kingdom
    +44-477506612 www.davidarnolddesign.co.uk
