David Arnold specializes in creating beautiful and practical site-specific design solutions in wood. Contemporary materials and techniques are used in conjunction with traditional woodworking to create exciting new furniture and interior design. His flexible approach combined with solid making skills leads to innovative design supported by the integrity of traditional craftsmanship.
- Services
- Contemporary cabinetmaking
- marquetry
- scupture and specialized joinery
- Service areas
- Paris
- Europe
- Lyon
- Saint Etienne
- Clermont Ferrand
- Usson en Forez
- le puy en velay
- Company awards
- Craftsman in residence at The Bowes Museum in 1998
- Address
-
Usine Electrique, Le Pin
42550 Usson En Forez
United Kingdom
+44-477506612 www.davidarnolddesign.co.uk