Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hawkins/Brown
Architects in London
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Drakes Headquarters, 76 East Road, Hawkins/Brown Hawkins/Brown Modern bars & clubs
    Drakes Headquarters, 76 East Road, Hawkins/Brown Hawkins/Brown Modern bars & clubs
    Drakes Headquarters, 76 East Road, Hawkins/Brown Hawkins/Brown Modern bars & clubs
    +5
    Drakes Headquarters, 76 East Road
    Drakes Headquarters, 76 East Road - Residential Flats, Hawkins/Brown Hawkins/Brown Modern living room
    Drakes Headquarters, 76 East Road - Residential Flats, Hawkins/Brown Hawkins/Brown Modern style bedroom
    Drakes Headquarters, 76 East Road - Residential Flats, Hawkins/Brown Hawkins/Brown Modern kitchen
    +2
    Drakes Headquarters, 76 East Road - Residential Flats

    Hawkins\Brown is a London based architectural practice formed in 1988 by Roger Hawkins and Russell Brown.

    The practice is a creative progressive award-winning studio that has a reputation as one of the leading design based architectural practices in the UK.  Hawkins\Brown has never limited its architecture to a particular style type or scale of work.  They bring a bespoke collaborative approach to their projects and a determinedly broad experience of building universities, schools, transport, housing, offices and arts projects across the UK and increasingly in Europe and further afield.

    The studio maintains an open friendly informal culture based on mutual respect and fairness. The culture that has been developed over the years is a recognised core strength that is consciously nurtured, promoted, and practised by them.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Research
    • BIM
    • Sustainable Design
    • urban design
    • Working with Artists
    • Interior Design
    • Consultation
    • Collaboration
    • branding
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    • UK
    • London
    • China
    • Ireland
    • Taiwan
    • India
    • Slovenia
    • United Arab Emirates
    • Syria
    • korea
    • Show all 10 service areas
    Address
    159 St John Street
    EC1V 4QJ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073368030 www.hawkinsbrown.com
      Add SEO element