Hawkins\Brown is a London based architectural practice formed in 1988 by Roger Hawkins and Russell Brown.
The practice is a creative progressive award-winning studio that has a reputation as one of the leading design based architectural practices in the UK. Hawkins\Brown has never limited its architecture to a particular style type or scale of work. They bring a bespoke collaborative approach to their projects and a determinedly broad experience of building universities, schools, transport, housing, offices and arts projects across the UK and increasingly in Europe and further afield.
The studio maintains an open friendly informal culture based on mutual respect and fairness. The culture that has been developed over the years is a recognised core strength that is consciously nurtured, promoted, and practised by them.
- Services
- Architecture
- Research
- BIM
- Sustainable Design
- urban design
- Working with Artists
- Interior Design
- Consultation
- Collaboration
- branding
- Service areas
- UK
- London
- China
- Ireland
- Taiwan
- India
- Slovenia
- United Arab Emirates
- Syria
- korea
- Address
159 St John Street
EC1V 4QJ London
United Kingdom
+44-2073368030 www.hawkinsbrown.com