Truedor hand-craft the finest quality composite doors using tried and trusted techniques that are passed on by experienced, skilled professionals. Our fully trained technical engineers take great pride in every doorset produced in our workshops and are trusted to ensure that nothing leaves the premises without meeting strict quality criteria and undergoing thorough testing.
- Service areas
- United Kingdom and Cwmbran
- Address
-
Blaenwern, Avondale Industrial Estate
NP44 1TY Cwmbran
United Kingdom
+44-1633627190 www.truedor.co.uk