Comprehensive project management of complete refurbishment and extension projects is the main area of operation and experience of our team. As a family business, throughout the last decade we have been involved in a number of renovation jobs in London, having accumulated extensive knowledge of the trade as well as valuable contacts with specialist craftsmen, suppliers and other professionals. We work in cooperation and partnership with structural engineers, architects and private Building Control companies, enabling us to organize each and every aspect of the projects we get involved in, saving our customers time and hassle and helping them make the most informed and cost-effective choices of materials and fittings.

Delivering great results within the planned time frame and budget is at the basis of what we do. We work closely with our clients, providing advice, discussing alternatives and taking on responsibility for the execution of all activities. We arrange orders, deliveries and returns of materials, check all work against engineers’ and architects’ specifications and ensure health and safety standards have been met at all times. We know finding a reliable and professional building team with a hands-on approach to extensive renovation projects can be a risky, time-consuming and ultimately uncertain endeavor. This is why we constantly strive to improve the quality and versatility of our services by implementing modern, innovative project management tools, such as video conferencing, on-line live meetings from site, development of working drawings for sub contractors, 2D and 3D visualizations of intended structural and interior alterations, virtual staging as well as the optional comprehensive interior design service we have recently introduced.