Wools of New Zealand
Flooring in Uk
    Open Spaces
    Flock
    Crucial Trading's Laneve Wool Carpets
    Aulana - The Midas Rug
    Fabulous Stairs

    Wools of New Zealand provides sustainable wool fibre under our Laneve brand to upholstery and carpet manufacturers around the world.  Our wool is grown by farmers who are signed up and audited to strict rules governing sustainable land management, animal husbandry and transparency.  We help to promote interior textiles and carpets that contain our lovely New Zealand wool.

    Services
    • Carpet Design
    • Marketing and Innovation
    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    29 Little Lane
    LS298HX Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1943603888 www.wools-nz.co.uk
