Blue Forest
Designers in Tunbridge Wells
    • Blue Forest are an award winning company that specialises in the design and construction of luxurious tree houses and unique sustainable buildings.

    Services
    We Design & Build Awesome Treehouses
    Service areas
    • Design
    • Architecture
    • 3D Interior Design
    • Planning
    • construction
    • Tunbridge Wells
    Company awards
    • WINNER—Sussex Company of the Year 2015
    • WINNER—Building Better Healthcare Awards 
    • WINNER—Bloomberg Best New Small Hotel Construction and Design
    • WINNER—Bloomberg Best Hotel Architecture (UK) Award
    • WINNER—Builder & Engineer Awards, Timber in Construction Award 2010
    • WINNER—LABC Building Excellence Awards—Best Sustainable / Technical Project 2009
    • WINNER—Daily Mail Commercial Property Awards, Best Public Service Building 2009
    • FINALIST—Rosenblatt New Energy Awards 2010, Developer of the Year
    • Show all 10 awards
    Address
    The Courtyard
    TN3 9JT Tunbridge Wells
    United Kingdom
    +44-1892750090 www.blueforest.com
