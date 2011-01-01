Your browser is out-of-date.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Architects in London
Reviews (3)
    • The Old Hall, Suffolk, Nash Baker Architects Ltd Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern living room Wood Grey
    The Old Hall, Suffolk, Nash Baker Architects Ltd Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
    The Old Hall, Suffolk, Nash Baker Architects Ltd Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern dining room Concrete White
    +5
    The Old Hall, Suffolk
    Chester Street House, London, Nash Baker Architects Ltd Nash Baker Architects Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Chester Street House, London, Nash Baker Architects Ltd Nash Baker Architects Ltd Classic style living room Amber/Gold
    Chester Street House, London, Nash Baker Architects Ltd Nash Baker Architects Ltd Classic style living room
    +13
    Chester Street House, London
    Newton Road House, Westbourne Grove, Nash Baker Architects Ltd Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Newton Road House, Westbourne Grove, Nash Baker Architects Ltd Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Newton Road House, Westbourne Grove, Nash Baker Architects Ltd Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    +11
    Newton Road House, Westbourne Grove
    The Chelsea House, London, Nash Baker Architects Ltd Nash Baker Architects Ltd Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    The Chelsea House, London, Nash Baker Architects Ltd Nash Baker Architects Ltd Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    The Chelsea House, London, Nash Baker Architects Ltd Nash Baker Architects Ltd Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    +14
    The Chelsea House, London
    Bedford Gardens House, London, Nash Baker Architects Ltd Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern garden Blue
    Bedford Gardens House, London, Nash Baker Architects Ltd Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Stone White
    Bedford Gardens House, London, Nash Baker Architects Ltd Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern kitchen Glass White
    +16
    Bedford Gardens House, London
    Mansfield Street Apartment, London, Nash Baker Architects Ltd Nash Baker Architects Ltd Classic style living room White
    Mansfield Street Apartment, London, Nash Baker Architects Ltd Nash Baker Architects Ltd Classic style living room White
    Mansfield Street Apartment, London, Nash Baker Architects Ltd Nash Baker Architects Ltd Classic style living room White
    +10
    Mansfield Street Apartment, London
    Show all 10 projects

    Nash Baker Architects create beautiful, modern and inspirational homes. The practice specialises in: 

    - High quality residential development 

    - Listed buildings and buildings in conservation areas 

    - Feasibility studies and town planning negotiations 

    With an emphasis on maximising space and light whilst sensitively addressing the architectural context, our schemes present creative and enduring design solutions that meet the aspirations of our clients.

    We offer a full range of architectural services and pride ourselves on our attention to detail; both in the quality of our designs and the personal service we provide. We also have an excellent track record working with local authorities to obtain planning and listed building consents, often in complex and challenging circumstances. Profiles of our projects in the national media have drawn attention to our work with period properties; furthering our reputation for balancing conservation requirements with the practicalities of bringing modern living to historic buildings.

    We recognise that every building and client is unique and our experienced and friendly team are always on hand to provide assistance and guidance. Whether you are a home owner or developer, Nash Baker Architects would be delighted to hear from you to discuss your needs

    Services
    Architecture
    Service areas
    UK London
    Address
    1 Lyric Square
    W6 0NB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072291558 www.nashbaker.co.uk

    Reviews

    Darren
    7 months ago
    Jake Payne
    I have worked alongside Nash Baker for over 10 years now. They are an amazing company to work with and their attention to detail is second to none.
    about 1 year ago
    Sergio Lenzi
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
