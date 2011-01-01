Nash Baker Architects create beautiful, modern and inspirational homes. The practice specialises in:

- High quality residential development

- Listed buildings and buildings in conservation areas

- Feasibility studies and town planning negotiations

With an emphasis on maximising space and light whilst sensitively addressing the architectural context, our schemes present creative and enduring design solutions that meet the aspirations of our clients.

We offer a full range of architectural services and pride ourselves on our attention to detail; both in the quality of our designs and the personal service we provide. We also have an excellent track record working with local authorities to obtain planning and listed building consents, often in complex and challenging circumstances. Profiles of our projects in the national media have drawn attention to our work with period properties; furthering our reputation for balancing conservation requirements with the practicalities of bringing modern living to historic buildings.

We recognise that every building and client is unique and our experienced and friendly team are always on hand to provide assistance and guidance. Whether you are a home owner or developer, Nash Baker Architects would be delighted to hear from you to discuss your needs