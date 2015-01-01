Your browser is out-of-date.

YAM Studios
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (7)
    • Old Street Duplex, YAM Studios YAM Studios Industrial style living room Grey
    Old Street Duplex, YAM Studios YAM Studios Industrial style living room Grey
    Old Street Duplex, YAM Studios YAM Studios Industrial style living room Grey
    Old Street Duplex
    Brixton Pad, YAM Studios YAM Studios Scandinavian style kitchen Grey
    Brixton Pad, YAM Studios YAM Studios Scandinavian style kitchen White
    Brixton Pad, YAM Studios YAM Studios Scandinavian style kitchen Grey
    Brixton Pad
    Shoreditch Apartment , YAM Studios YAM Studios Modern living room
    Shoreditch Apartment , YAM Studios YAM Studios Modern living room
    Shoreditch Apartment , YAM Studios YAM Studios Modern living room
    Shoreditch Apartment
    Battersea Pied-à-terre, YAM Studios YAM Studios Modern kitchen White
    Battersea Pied-à-terre, YAM Studios YAM Studios Modern dining room White
    Battersea Pied-à-terre, YAM Studios YAM Studios Modern living room White
    Battersea Pied-à-terre
    Flat in the City, YAM Studios YAM Studios Modern living room Red
    Flat in the City, YAM Studios YAM Studios Modern living room White
    Flat in the City, YAM Studios YAM Studios Modern dining room White
    Flat in the City
    Clapham Common Flat, YAM Studios YAM Studios Scandinavian style bedroom
    Clapham Common Flat, YAM Studios YAM Studios Scandinavian style bedroom
    Clapham Common Flat
    YAM Studios is a London based interior design practice who specialise in creating fresh modern spaces for the design conscious. We love working closely with you to create an interior which reflects your taste,

    Get in touch with us today to arrange a free consultation.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • spatial design
    • interior styling
    • space planning
    • Interior Architecture
    • colour consultancy.
    Service areas
    Greater London Area, London, and London UK
    Address
    17 Shorts Gardens
    WC2H 9AT London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2030052390 www.yamstudios.com

    Reviews

    Tom J Tom J
    Yam Studios designed my bathroom and kitchen and the results have been brilliant. They understood the style I was looking for and used their knowledge to create stunning designs which ended up looking better than I expected. They helped me manage the work so I got a quality finish. I would highly recommend Yam Studios, especially if you're looking for a contemporary look. Thanks so much guys!
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: March 2015
    Andrew Peters
    I found Yam Studios online to work on our flat. They came into the project with excellent ideas and a clear vision of how to make the space work for us. The result is better than we could have imagined, thank you!
    almost 7 years ago
    A Google User
    Yam Studios worked on my country house development where they used their creative and innovative ideas to turn a tired five bedroom house into a light, fresh and conformable home. They carefully considered my budget and came up with clever design solutions which make this house spacious, beautiful and functional. It was a pleasure to work with them, they are clearly passionate about what they are doing. SA
    about 8 years ago
