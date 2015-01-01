YAM Studios is a London based interior design practice who specialise in creating fresh modern spaces for the design conscious. We love working closely with you to create an interior which reflects your taste,
Get in touch with us today to arrange a free consultation.
- Services
- Interior Design
- spatial design
- interior styling
- space planning
- Interior Architecture
- colour consultancy.
- Service areas
- Greater London Area, London, and London UK
- Address
-
17 Shorts Gardens
WC2H 9AT London
United Kingdom
+44-2030052390 www.yamstudios.com