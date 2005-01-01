Glenlith Interiors are a small friendly family run business established in 2005. We are based in the south side of Glasgow. Glenlith Interiors is run by myself, Mike Cunningham. Having had a successful career installing fitted furniture for some of the most prestigious companies in New York (2 years), Sydney (1 year) and London (10 years). I relocated the company to Glasgow, when my wife and I, decided to return to our roots to start a family.



I now put this invaluable experience to use, designing and installing fitted furniture inc kitchens, bedrooms and home office/studies covering Glasgow, Edinburgh and Central Scotland and in some occasions London. My time in construction projects involved high-end fit-outs in financial, hotel and residential sectors. This has given me design and build ideas that I pass on to my own customers. Experience gained in my international locations, not only increased my wealth of knowledge, it gave me the most valuable tool in business...... Knowing the expectations and dealing with clients from all walks of life. We are a professional and courteous team who take the time to install to perfection...... Showroom perfection!.

When on site we see a project through to completion. We do not ‘flit’ between projects to cover large overheads or give our tradesmen time limits, we are dedicated to our current contract and dedicated we remain - until you are 100% satisfied. Being a small quality company is advantageous as we thrive on gaining the trust and respect of our clients as positive word of mouth is hugely important to us.