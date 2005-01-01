Your browser is out-of-date.

Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Kitchen Planners in Glasgow
Reviews (7)
Projects

    REGENT SHAKER PAINTED INFRAME SOLID OAK IN FARROW & BALL PLUMMET (NO272).
    REGENT SHAKER PAINTED INFRAME SOLID OAK IN FARROW & BALL PLUMMET (NO272).
    REGENT SHAKER PAINTED INFRAME SOLID OAK IN FARROW & BALL PLUMMET (NO272).
    REGENT SHAKER PAINTED INFRAME SOLID OAK IN FARROW & BALL PLUMMET (NO272).
    Elegant Inframe Painted Oak Shaker, West End, Glasgow
    Elegant Inframe Painted Oak Shaker, West End, Glasgow
    Elegant Inframe Painted Oak Shaker, West End, Glasgow
    +17
    Elegant Inframe Painted Oak Shaker, West End, Glasgow
    Ultra Gloss White with a splash of summer
    Ultra Gloss White with a splash of summer
    Ultra Gloss White with a splash of summer
    +23
    Ultra Gloss White with a splash of summer
    Bespoke Painted Kitchen, Elgin, Moray, Scotland UK
    Bespoke Painted Kitchen, Elgin, Moray, Scotland UK
    Bespoke Painted Kitchen, Elgin, Moray, Scotland UK
    +17
    Bespoke Painted Kitchen, Elgin, Moray, Scotland UK
    Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland
    Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland
    Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland
    +7
    Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland
    Ultra Gloss Cashmere Cucina Glasgow, City Centre, Scotland
    Ultra Gloss Cashmere Cucina Glasgow, City Centre, Scotland
    Ultra Gloss Cashmere Cucina Glasgow, City Centre, Scotland
    +7
    Ultra Gloss Cashmere Cucina Glasgow, City Centre, Scotland

    Glenlith Interiors are a small friendly family run business established in 2005. We are based in the south side of Glasgow. Glenlith Interiors is run by myself, Mike Cunningham. Having had a successful career installing fitted furniture for some of the most prestigious companies in New York (2 years), Sydney (1 year) and London (10 years). I relocated the company to Glasgow, when my wife and I, decided to return to our roots to start a family.


     I now put this invaluable experience to use, designing and installing fitted furniture inc kitchens, bedrooms and home office/studies covering Glasgow, Edinburgh and Central Scotland and in some occasions London. My time in construction projects involved high-end fit-outs in financial, hotel and residential sectors. This has given me design and build ideas that I pass on to my own customers.  Experience gained in my international locations, not only increased my wealth of knowledge, it gave me the most valuable tool in business...... Knowing the expectations and dealing with clients from all walks of life. We are a professional and courteous team who take the time to install to perfection...... Showroom perfection!. 

    When on site we see a project through to completion.   We do not ‘flit’ between projects to cover large overheads or give our tradesmen time limits, we are dedicated to our current contract and dedicated we remain - until you are 100% satisfied.  Being a small quality company is advantageous as we thrive on gaining the trust and respect of our clients as positive word of mouth is hugely important to us.

    Services
    • kitchen design
    • Kitchen Installation
    • Granite & Silestone
    • home office
    • fitted bedrooms
    • Bathrooms & Wetrooms
    • LED Light Installation
    Service areas
    Glasgow
    Company awards
    BA Components Most Innovative Use of their product 2015
    Address
    12
    G44 3TD Glasgow
    United Kingdom
    +44-7957381712 glenlithinteriors.com

    Reviews

    Nicole Odonnell
    From inception to completion we have been very impressed with Mike and his team. To say our project had obstacles is an under statement but with thoughtful planning and expert knowledge the crew at Glenlith took us to the finish line with ease. Installing a complete new kitchen ( while still living in the house ) was a tough move but glad we chose the right firm. Punch list and after care , although minor, has went well and we would recommend them to anyone in a similar position.
    over 5 years ago
    Callum Dooley
    Fantastic kitchens, credit to Mike where it is due!
    about 1 year ago
    UmmAnimations YT
    We have recently had a kitchen installed by Mike and his team following numerous recommendations (including one from our architect) and we are absolutely delighted with the results. As the kitchen was part of a larger extension project my husband and I were working to a tight budget and finding it very difficult to imagine how best to design and utilise the space so it would work for us as a family. Mike was very knowledgeable and he worked closely with us to ensure we got the highest quality kitchen whilst also staying within budget. His attention to detail has meant that we have been able to achieve everything we were looking for and the kitchen was installed to the highest quality. I would not hesitate to use Glenlith Interiors again or to recommend them to anyone looking to do a home improvement project.
    about 5 years ago
