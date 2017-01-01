Love my new lights, but found it difficult to get courier to deliver when I was in. Hence 4 stars not 5
I was looking a lighting feature for my hallway and found CTO Lunar Pendant light, looks fantastic and is beautifully made
We have been using CTO Lighting for many years now and have always found them have such beautiful, high quality lighting.
They are an incredibly efficient and professional company, they are always so happy to go above and beyond to make sure everything is done to the best possible standard at all times.
Every member of their team are friendly and well trained, we look forward to using them again in the future.