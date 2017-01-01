Your browser is out-of-date.

CTO Lighting Ltd
Lighting in London
Reviews (5)
    • Rayon pendant, CTO Lighting Ltd CTO Lighting Ltd Dining roomLighting Metal Amber/Gold
    Rayon pendant
    Nimbus pendant, CTO Lighting Ltd CTO Lighting Ltd Living roomLighting Glass Amber/Gold
    Nimbus pendant
    Montebello, CTO Lighting Ltd CTO Lighting Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
    Montebello
    Grace, CTO Lighting Ltd CTO Lighting Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
    Grace
    Echo mirror, CTO Lighting Ltd CTO Lighting Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
    Echo mirror
    Maya wall tiles, CTO Lighting Ltd CTO Lighting Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
    Maya wall tiles
    Lighting
    London
    Address
    9 Cloudesley Road
    N1 0FH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2076868700 www.ctolighting.co.uk

    Robert Jones
    Love my new lights, but found it difficult to get courier to deliver when I was in. Hence 4 stars not 5
    over 3 years ago
    Zsa Zsa B
    I was looking a lighting feature for my hallway and found CTO Lunar Pendant light, looks fantastic and is beautifully made
    over 3 years ago
    Shalini Misra Ltd
    We have been using CTO Lighting for many years now and have always found them have such beautiful, high quality lighting. They are an incredibly efficient and professional company, they are always so happy to go above and beyond to make sure everything is done to the best possible standard at all times. Every member of their team are friendly and well trained, we look forward to using them again in the future.
    over 4 years ago
