Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Salvation Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Uk
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Kanteen Dining Table in Reclaimed Oak, Salvation Furniture Salvation Furniture Dining roomTables
    Kanteen Dining Table in Reclaimed Oak, Salvation Furniture Salvation Furniture Dining roomTables
    Kanteen Dining Table in Reclaimed Oak, Salvation Furniture Salvation Furniture Dining roomTables
    +3
    Kanteen Dining Table in Reclaimed Oak
    Deben Table in Reclaimed French Oak, Salvation Furniture Salvation Furniture KitchenTables & chairs
    Deben Table in Reclaimed French Oak, Salvation Furniture Salvation Furniture Dining roomTables
    Deben Table in Reclaimed French Oak, Salvation Furniture Salvation Furniture KitchenTables & chairs
    +3
    Deben Table in Reclaimed French Oak

    Salvation Furniture makes and sells furniture and home accessories that mix the weathered and worn with a knowingly modernist edge. Think reclaimed wood table tops with the odd dent and a knock or two, made to measure, sitting on sleek steel frames in a range of colours. It’s about the best of the old and new. Making a statement. Uncluttered design. Call it modern rustic, industrial or reclaimed, we call it style with soul.

    Services
    • Bespoke furniture
    • reclaimed wood tables
    • Benches
    • shelves and beds
    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    Suffolk Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-7771560835 www.salvationfurniture.com
      Add SEO element