The founders of RAFT realised some time ago that there was a massive gap in the market when it came to shops that retailed good quality aesthetically appealing furniture. On the one hand you had the big names which still turn out cheap, not very interesting or exciting items, in poor quality fabrics or wood with no regard for their impact on the environment. On the other hand you had high-end designer names which are still outside the price brackets of mere mortals. They too, even today rarely have a thought for their environment.

The UK was crying out for an independent retail concept with ecologically sound principles and a wide variety of furniture built to last. So in 1999 RAFT was born. We are passionate about using reclaimed teak in our range, so much so that we now hold a unique Chain of Custody certificate, awarded by the Forest Stewardship Council. This recognises our work supporting local communities in Indonesia. The majority of our furniture pieces can be tracked from creation to delivery. For further information please log onto www.fsc-info.org. Raft is the world’s largest retailer of FSC certified reclaimed teak. The RAFT philosophy is to design and create furniture collections that are solid, dependable and affordable. We are a specialist in bespoke fabric and leather sofas which are handmade in England. From living, dining, bedroom, storage and accessories Raft has everything you will ever need for your home. The materials and colour palettes originating from RAFT all have longevity and will become design classics in years to come. They could be used as the complete look or as a blank canvas for the more adventurous consumer.