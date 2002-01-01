David Scott Architects was established in 1989 and is based in Primrose Hill, London NW1.

The practice is involved in a broad range of project types, with expertise in private and public sector housing, medical, recreational, educational, industrial, commercial, retail and community based projects, with contract values ranging from £20,000 to £6m.

The primary focus is work on private houses and flats for individual clients both at home and and abroad. Most projects are located in and around London, but the whole country is covered and internationally, projects have been completed in France, Sri Lanka and Tobago, West Indies. The practice has developed a strong professional approach to ensure the production of a high standard of work in response to the needs of clients.

There is close and continued collaboration with a number of specialist consultants as appropriate to each project.

David Scott, Dip Arch, RIBA, is the principal. Prior to setting up David Scott Architects, he was an associate and Associate Partner of two well established London based architects practices in the 1980s. Working closely with major commercial developers and social housing agencies on larger developments led to many successfully realised schemes.

During this time principal projects included the conversion of listed warehouses and mills and new build projects in conservation areas, for residential and office B1 use on riverside and urban development sites, project values to £6m plus

John Hardern, Dip Arch, FIPD, joined David Scott Architects in 2002 as a senior consultant, having spent the previous 30 years establishing the firm of John Hardern Design Associates. He specialised in commercial interiors, including hotels, night clubs, restaurants and licenced houses for the major breweries.

During this time, he was also involved in work abroad, particlarly in Cyprus, Saudi Arabia and Sicily. He worked for several years in south Wales restoring and building houses in and around the National Park.