Cotaplan Portable Buildings
Architects in Ashton-In-Makerfield
    Woodlands Day Nursery Building
    Liverpool John Lennon Airport Office Building
    NHS Three-Storey Hospital Building

    Based in Ashton-in-Makerfield, Cotaplan are a company that designs portable buildings to spec, including bespoke interior designs, for commercial clients in the education, health and retail sector. The modular buildings that Cotaplan construct can be used as temporary building solutions or for more permanent installations. Ideal for uses as offices, community buildings, classrooms, nurseries and hospitals.

    Services
    Bespoke modular and portable buildings
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Ashton-in-Makerfield
    Address
    Unit 1, Ashton Grange Industrial Estate, Bryn Road
    WN48BX Ashton-In-Makerfield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1942271301 www.cotaplan.co.uk
