Nicola Holden Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Uk
Reviews (4)
    Nicola Holden Designs creates bespoke contemporary interiors to closely reflect your individual lifestyle. You are the top stakeholder in our projects, and our aim is to deliver a finished result that represents your style and passions.

    Whatever design 'Style' you are seeking, whether it is contemporary interior design or a more whimsical or eclectic look, we will enable you to create your ideal home with confidence. 

    Interior Design
    UK
    13 Edgington Road
    SW16 5BS Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-7703568004 www.nicolaholdendesigns.co.uk

    Reviews

    Chinossole CC
    Excellent service, wil definitely use it again.
    about 1 year ago
    Nathan Whitaker
    over 4 years ago
    David Wilkey
    I was sufficiently impressed with Nicola's work on a garden redesign that I contracted her to assist with a major house refurbish. Her eye for detail and imagery is matched by her focus on practicalities and layout - she knew far more about designing a workable kitchen than the kitchen suppliers did! She is never afraid to suggest bold ideas, and encouraged me to push the boat out with some of the wallpaper choices - we now have a 'wow' design for our smallest room that makes everyone smile. She can also manage the subcontractors, and gets the right results whatever the problem. I'd recommend her to anyone.
    over 2 years ago
