Nicola Holden Designs creates bespoke contemporary interiors to closely reflect your individual lifestyle. You are the top stakeholder in our projects, and our aim is to deliver a finished result that represents your style and passions.
Whatever design 'Style' you are seeking, whether it is contemporary interior design or a more whimsical or eclectic look, we will enable you to create your ideal home with confidence.
- Services
- Interior Design
- Service areas
- UK
- Address
-
13 Edgington Road
SW16 5BS Uk
United Kingdom
+44-7703568004 www.nicolaholdendesigns.co.uk