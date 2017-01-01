Your browser is out-of-date.

Curvalinea
Furniture & Accessories in Zeals
    Curvalinea is a small British company based in Wiltshire, UK. We design and make low curved top tables with an emphasis on quality and strong visual impact. Great for small and compact spaces our tables are multifunctional, robust and hardwearing. They bring style and character wherever you put them, with a range of shapes and colours to choose from.

    Service areas
    • All across the UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italia + Europa
    • Belgium"
    • Germany and Europe
    • Cornwall & SW England
    • Greater London
    • ZEALS
    Company awards
    Super Designer with Hidden Art 2017
    Address
    Sunnyside New Road
    BA12 6NA Zeals
    United Kingdom
    +44-7919122222 www.curvalinea.com
