PALMER is an award winning interior design practice located in London, with extensive experience leading both small and large scale projects in the UK and abroad. We offer an outstanding level of service, creativity and quality of design that always exceeds expectation; our ability to understand our client's needs and seamlessly translate them into effective design solutions make us an ongoing resource for many clients.

We are an approachable team who are immensely proud of our passion for design and, being a small company by choice, means that we can dedicate our time to quality rather than quantity. Our entire team are respected as individuals and this is reflected in the high quality delivery and end result. PALMER offer design services ranging from home styling to encourage rental or sale, to fully managed interior refurbishment and design projects. Our obsessive attention to design detail is carried through into meticulous project management. We can offer a full design service, incorporating all aspects of interior architecture and spatial planning, lighting design, procurement, build and decoration from single rooms through to large-scale projects. With an established network of trusted specialists, the highest quality of workmanship is ensured throughout all projects. From inception to completion, clients are able to entrust the smooth management of the project to the PALMER team, who ensure the work is carried out to exacting standards, on time and within budget