Matthew's Art Gallery studios are given by an online art gallery, providing a variety of Oil Paintings and Metal Wall Decor from several artist groups worldwide.
Our vision is to provide affordable art and home decor, and by that provide wall art products along with tips, professional guides and wall decor ideas. Our products include metal sculptures, canvas paintings, and some additional wall art to give the best selection of high quality home decor online. We are committed to provide you the best service and the finest products for wall decor. Feel free to contact us for any question or issue regarding our artwork.
- Services
- metal wall art
- wall art
- modern art
- abstract painting
- Modern
- abstract
- aluminum painting
- Handmade
- Contemporary
- sculpture
- metal sculpture
- metal decor
- contemporary art
- modern artwork
- Home Decor
- framed artwork
- wall paintings
- modern decor
- living room wall decor
- buy art online
- dining room wall decor
- bedroom wall decor
- wall pictures
- wall hangings
- wall decorations
- paintings for sale
- art pictures
- large
- Wall Decor
- metal wall sculpture
- framed
- ready to hang
- oil painting
- art on canvas
- canvas painting
- handmade art
- oil on canvas
- pallet knife
- heavy texture
- oil paintings on canvas
- abstract oil paintings
- canvas art
- framed art
- canvas wall art
- modern paintings
- abstract paintings
- canvas artwork
- affordable art
- painting canvas
- contemporary artwork
- contemporary design
- Show all 51 services
- Service areas
- International worldwide
- International
- Tualatin
- Address
-
11407 SW Amu St
97062 Tualatin
United States
+94-13438201 www.matthews-art-gallery.com