We take a certain pride in buying pieces from all over the Country, near and far, furniture from all sorts of sources. We buy furniture for your home and for professional organisations too, offices, designers and interior designer project work. We have worked and supplied furniture and accessories for many high profile Companies in London, Scotland and Brighton.

Our particular journey has always been is that we sell unique, one-off items, which are beautiful always, and are always at affordable prices. Our furniture and decorative pieces are always taken to our Workshop, cleaned, looked after, polished and given a lot of love before they are sold to and then taken to the Boutique or packaged onto to you. We love what we do, we love travelling around the Country, we love the opportunity that life has given us, to do what we do, it hasn't been easy, there has been times where we have found it really difficult, and at times where it is really hard; battling illness has been tough, really rough and John is such a tower of strength. But we really have a passion and truly love what we do, we love the journey of the furniture that 'passes through our hands'...

We want to enhance our Antique and Vintage furniture; and give it another 100 years of love and life! We have a large Boutique, Workshop, a Studio Boutique, and a Garden Courtyard aswell as a huge Storage building which houses our overflow stock, so if you don't see what you are looking for on our website - always call us, as we may have it in our Workshop or in our Storage area, awaiting to be worked on! We are always on travelling looking for the next piece of 'gorgeous piece', and also if you have something for sale which may interest us then please get in touch - we are always looking for re-homing furniture!

Thank you for visiting our website, we hope it has given you a flavour of our collections and if you are in Sussex, please come and see us here at our Vintage Boutique...