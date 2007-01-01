David Churchill is an experienced, award winning, architectural photographer.
He has worked with many of the leading designers on projects around the world.
He always takes great care to bring out the best of the design. His work
is all about attention to detail, everything has to be right from the lighting, to the colour, to the composition. Each image has to tell it's own story. Spaces are described architecturally and details are all about the joy of the design and quality of the materials. He has an unerring eye for what works and what doesn't and knows how to achieve it. His work is often published in the international design press.
- Services
- Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photography
- Service areas
- International worldwide
- Company awards
- Honourable Mention in Architecture 2009, Nominee in Architecure 2007 and Nominee in Aerial and Fashion 2011 at the International Color Awards
- Address
-
BN3 1TS Brighton + Hove
United Kingdom
+44-7710289602 www.davidchurchill.co.uk