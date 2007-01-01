David Churchill is an experienced, award winning, architectural photographer.

He has worked with many of the leading designers on projects around the world.

He always takes great care to bring out the best of the design. His work

is all about attention to detail, everything has to be right from the lighting, to the colour, to the composition. Each image has to tell it's own story. Spaces are described architecturally and details are all about the joy of the design and quality of the materials. He has an unerring eye for what works and what doesn't and knows how to achieve it. His work is often published in the international design press.