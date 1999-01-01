Your browser is out-of-date.

Justin Van Breda
Interior Designers & Decorators in Uk
Reviews (0)
    Kensington Townhouse,W8
    Mineral Collection
    Vanities Collection
    Country House, Gloucestershire
    Campaign Collection

    Justin van Breda is a London based interior and furniture designer, with a well received bespoke and classic furniture range from the eponymous  JVB Furniture Collection.

    Known for creating elegant interiors, Justin Van  Breda approaches each project with flair,  originality and discipline. He has a strong sense of  spatial design, remaining true to the principals of  classical design but with an inherent  understanding of modern living, evident  throughout his work. Recent residential projects  span the UK, Italy, UAE, the Caribbean, Greece  and South Africa. 

     He specialises in classically inspired contemporary furniture, handmade in  Europe to a high standard and finish, featuring a wide range of materials  including natural woods and metals. JVB Furniture works as an entire collection  or individually as a compliment to existing pieces. Each can be customised  according to a client’s specification and need.

     Cape Town born Justin Van Breda was educated in South Africa before venturing  to London to start his career with Nicky Haslam in 1999 at NH Design. Within nine  months he was made Creative Director. In 2002, he launched his own furniture  brand and within a month, won the Future of Design Award at Decorex.

    New for 2014, Justin Van Breda unveils his latest furniture designs, The 
    Mineral Collection and further additions to the Legacy Collection, and  new Vanities collection.

    Service areas
    UK
    Company awards
    Award winning Southernwood Collection by JVB and Future of Design Award at Decorex
    Address
    World End Studios, Unit 101-201 134 Lots Road,
    London, SW10 0RJ Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073497089 www.j-v-b.com/interior-design
