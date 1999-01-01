Justin van Breda is a London based interior and furniture designer, with a well received bespoke and classic furniture range from the eponymous JVB Furniture Collection.

Known for creating elegant interiors, Justin Van Breda approaches each project with flair, originality and discipline. He has a strong sense of spatial design, remaining true to the principals of classical design but with an inherent understanding of modern living, evident throughout his work. Recent residential projects span the UK, Italy, UAE, the Caribbean, Greece and South Africa.

He specialises in classically inspired contemporary furniture, handmade in Europe to a high standard and finish, featuring a wide range of materials including natural woods and metals. JVB Furniture works as an entire collection or individually as a compliment to existing pieces. Each can be customised according to a client’s specification and need.

Cape Town born Justin Van Breda was educated in South Africa before venturing to London to start his career with Nicky Haslam in 1999 at NH Design. Within nine months he was made Creative Director. In 2002, he launched his own furniture brand and within a month, won the Future of Design Award at Decorex.

New for 2014, Justin Van Breda unveils his latest furniture designs, The

Mineral Collection and further additions to the Legacy Collection, and new Vanities collection.