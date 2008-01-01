Your browser is out-of-date.

Pavilion Broadway
Furniture & Accessories in Tewkesbury
Reviews
    Pavilion Broadway is a family business founded in the picture-book countryside village of Broadway in the heart of the Cotswolds. Since opening in 2008, the company has grown from strength to strength through its showroom and website avenues, developing its own unique contemporary style.

    In July 2017, Pavilion Broadway expanded its bricks and mortar presence, opening a stunning 28,000sq/ft showroom on Tewkesbury Retail Park in Tewkesbury, bringing household brands such as Duresta, Tetrad, Vispring and Farrow & Ball to the local area. Pavilion Broadway now has two beautiful showrooms in the counties of Worcestershire & Gloucestershire and delivers designer furniture and luxury home accessories across the UK.

    Services
    • DesignerFurniture
    • Interior Design
    • Spatial Design
    • Furniture Retail
    • Turn Key Interior Design
    Address
    Unit 4, Tewkesbury Retail Park
    GL20 8JP Tewkesbury
    United Kingdom
    +44-1386711512 www.pavilionbroadway.co.uk

    Reviews

    Charlotte W
    Visited to look for dining chairs which I found and bought. Nice friendly atmosphere. Great service from Mark Eynott!
    9 months ago
    karen davies
    A broad range of styles and designs of furniture not all at designer prices. If you are looking for something 'a bit different' then take a look. Plenty of accessories for sale at reasonable prices.
    8 months ago
    Angela Curtis
    A really positive experience with this company. Wanted a particular piece of Eichholz furniture, and though they didn't stock it, as Eichholz retailers they were able to source it for me. Took delivery this week and am very pleased with it.
    10 months ago
