Pavilion Broadway is a family business founded in the picture-book countryside village of Broadway in the heart of the Cotswolds. Since opening in 2008, the company has grown from strength to strength through its showroom and website avenues, developing its own unique contemporary style.

In July 2017, Pavilion Broadway expanded its bricks and mortar presence, opening a stunning 28,000sq/ft showroom on Tewkesbury Retail Park in Tewkesbury, bringing household brands such as Duresta, Tetrad, Vispring and Farrow & Ball to the local area. Pavilion Broadway now has two beautiful showrooms in the counties of Worcestershire & Gloucestershire and delivers designer furniture and luxury home accessories across the UK.