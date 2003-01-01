Your browser is out-of-date.

Fine Cell Work
Textiles & Upholstery in London
    • Pentreath & Hall Geometric cushions, Fine Cell Work Fine Cell Work Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +4
    Pentreath & Hall Geometric cushions
    Kit Kemp Cushion Designs, Fine Cell Work Fine Cell Work Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Kit Kemp Cushion Designs
    John Stefanidis Cushion Designs, Fine Cell Work Fine Cell Work Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +3
    John Stefanidis Cushion Designs
    Tattoo Collection, Fine Cell Work Fine Cell Work Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +1
    Tattoo Collection

    Fine Cell Work is a social enterprise
    that trains prisoners in paid, skilled, creative needlework undertaken in the long hours spent in their cells to foster hope, discipline and self-esteem.

    In prisons all across the UK, inmates are filling their hours embroidering highly-crafted cushions, bags, pictures  and patchwork quilts. The work is of a superb quality as prisoners are taught and supported by volunteers from the Embroiderers and Quilters Guild.

    The prisoners are paid for their work, which is then sold around the world; our pieces are the perfect choice for unique and handmade gifts. Some pieces are interior design commissions, others heritage pieces for organisations such as:

    V&A, English Heritage,Tate Modern, National Gallery, Jerwood foundation, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince of Wales

    Services
    • cushions
    • Soft furnishings
    • Quilts
    • bags
    Service areas
    London, United Kingdom, and Across the world
    Address
    38 Buckingham Palace Road
    SW1W 0RE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2079319998 www.finecellwork.co.uk
