Fine Cell Work is a social enterprise

that trains prisoners in paid, skilled, creative needlework undertaken in the long hours spent in their cells to foster hope, discipline and self-esteem.

In prisons all across the UK, inmates are filling their hours embroidering highly-crafted cushions, bags, pictures and patchwork quilts. The work is of a superb quality as prisoners are taught and supported by volunteers from the Embroiderers and Quilters Guild.

The prisoners are paid for their work, which is then sold around the world; our pieces are the perfect choice for unique and handmade gifts. Some pieces are interior design commissions, others heritage pieces for organisations such as:

V&A, English Heritage,Tate Modern, National Gallery, Jerwood foundation, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince of Wales