Urbansuite, a great place to shop on-line and in store for contemporary furniture. Our aim is to bring to you, the best of European design - at sensible prices. We look for products that offer that little bit more for your money, while still maintaining that quality of finish that the devotee of sleek, contemporary furniture demands.Our range includes the very best of contemporary furniture by European's leading designers and brands. We are able to offer you everything you may require to furnish your home, office or workplace.