Viadurini.co.uk
Online Shops in Rimini
    On Viadurini you will find only the best designer and modern furniture for your house and office, entirely made in Italy, on sale now on our website.A large catalogue of furniture and decorations to style up your living spaces, from the kitchen to the living room, from the bathroom to the bedroom, without forgetting the collection dedicated to the office.Discover the home decorations, taps, lighting, small domestic appliances, double beds, slatted beds, mattresses, shower cubicles, tables and much more.Everything your house needs, just a click away.

    Service areas
    Europe
    Address
    Via del Pino 21
    47822 Rimini
    Italy
    +39-0541623760 www.viadurini.co.uk
