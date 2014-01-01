Your browser is out-of-date.

Deadgood Trading Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in London
    • Marionette, Deadgood Trading Ltd Deadgood Trading Ltd HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +1
    Marionette
    Tyneside Lounger, Deadgood Trading Ltd Deadgood Trading Ltd Living roomStools & chairs
    +7
    Tyneside Lounger
    Corner Collection, Deadgood Trading Ltd Deadgood Trading Ltd Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +7
    Corner Collection
    Harvey Modular, Deadgood Trading Ltd Deadgood Trading Ltd Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +2
    Harvey Modular
    Plex, Deadgood Trading Ltd Deadgood Trading Ltd HouseholdStorage
    +4
    Plex
    Tree Table, Deadgood Trading Ltd Deadgood Trading Ltd Dining roomTables
    Tree Table
    Show all 8 projects

    We are an independent company who have built a reputation for designing and distributing our own brand of modern British furniture and lighting to some of the most creative and forward thinking companies in the world. Working closely with you the specifier, we supply our customisable ranges of products to cutting edge commercial environments within the hotel, hospitality, education and office sectors.

    We aim to combine the collective manufacturing experience of our partners with the creative excellence of our design team, in order to develop an eclectic Collection united by an unmistakable sense of fun and eccentricity. Our mission is to continue refining this Collection in order develop the very best furniture brand of our generation and to continue supporting British manufacturers along the way. In simple terms we like to think of it as developing 'Products with Personality'. We like being Deadgood and hope you will too.

    Services
    Design & Manufacture
    Service areas
    UK & Global and London
    Address
    5th Floor Tru Knit House
    NE1 6UF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-1912611277 www.deadgoodltd.co.uk
