We are an independent company who have built a reputation for designing and distributing our own brand of modern British furniture and lighting to some of the most creative and forward thinking companies in the world. Working closely with you the specifier, we supply our customisable ranges of products to cutting edge commercial environments within the hotel, hospitality, education and office sectors.

We aim to combine the collective manufacturing experience of our partners with the creative excellence of our design team, in order to develop an eclectic Collection united by an unmistakable sense of fun and eccentricity. Our mission is to continue refining this Collection in order develop the very best furniture brand of our generation and to continue supporting British manufacturers along the way. In simple terms we like to think of it as developing 'Products with Personality'. We like being Deadgood and hope you will too.