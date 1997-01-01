Nikos Reskos was born in Athens and is currently located in London. In 1997, after 2 years of studies in Florence, he started working as a professional photographer. He specializes in architectural and fashion photography and during the last decade has undertaken a diverse range of prestigious assignments, including cooperation with leading European magazines, major hotel chains accross the globe, top fashion designers and international shipping corporations. Blending his unique ability to control and manipulate daylight with cutting-edge digital photography, he creates images carrying his passion for precision and perfection. Well-known for his professional integrity, he has built a strong client base maintained through long-lasting relationships. From time to time, his eagerness for new experiences leads him to travel throughout Asia and Europe in search of people and places which frequently become the subject of spectacular travel shots.