Ben Pipe Photography Ltd
Photographers in London
Reviews (5)
    London
    Address
    Flat 9, Panoramic Tower
    E14 6GF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7743639702 www.benpipephoto.com

    Reviews

    Daniel & Mary
    Ben photographed our wedding in October. He was knowledgeable about taking incredible shots with the autumn leaves and lighting and was accomodating when we requested to take some sparkler shots to spell out our names, which came out amazingly. Ben and his co-photographer David were really professional and unobtrusive throughout the day and we can't recommend them highly enough.
    over 3 years ago
    Marc MacGonagle
    Ben shot our wedding a few months back and did an amazing job. He really has the full package. All the technical skills you'd expect from a top quality photographer together with an ability to put people at ease and really capture their personality in a shot. The group shots came out really well. We were also impressed by the preparatory work. He was happy to work with our ideas where we had them but equally to chip in with some good suggestions where we didn't. Highly recommend.
    almost 5 years ago
    Nancy Carlisle
    Amazing eye! After looking at Ben's amazing portfolio, I decided he would be the perfect wedding photographer! His travel and landscape photos demonstrate his amazing skill, and I knew he would have the artistic eye that I was after for our wedding. Everyone commented on how easy Ben was to work with on the day. He was very professional (and smartly dressed, so he blended right in to the crowd!). Ben took the time to take photos of the details and the guests as well as the wedding party. He did just what we asked (including the posed family shots) and made some beautiful suggestions (like a sunset shoot with just the bride and groom). When we got the photos back, we were amazed! He captured the day beautifully. It was everything I hoped it would be! We made photo books for our parents and ourselves (Christmas presents- sorted!). Looking through the photos is really like reliving the day all over again. I can't recommend him highly enough.
    over 6 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
