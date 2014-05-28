I am an ambitious design student having recently completed my BA (Hons) Interior Design degree, at De Montfort University, Leicester. Attending the course has been a valuable experience for me; I gained a vast amount of knowledge and skills that I am ready to put to use in practice. I also discovered my interest for the reuse and redevelopment of old, abandoned, and derelict buildings. The importance of them within society and reusing the old instead of creating the new is really something that drives my passion. I enjoy all aspects of design and love a constant variety of projects to work on, it keeps things fresh and exciting. My favourite part of the design process is the research stages, and using significant elements discovered and implementing this into the design.

When it comes to design, contrast and un-expectance is what excites me, using materials and forms in a way to create an element of surprise is something that I aim towards. Naturally when it comes to generating ideas I like to put pen to paper and brainstorm, to let any initial thoughts and concepts out. I like each design to hold a meaning, a conceptual significance, and a purpose behind each decision made. Generally I like to use light to enhance and manipulate spaces, and to create an atmosphere. I am a strong believer in design being able to improve the lives of people and I strive to push this principle as far as possible, I can’t wait to use my own designs to support this.