Belderbos recently completed a total transformation of our garden. The team were fabulous; they turned up every day, worked hard, problem solved and most importantly for us were polite and respectful. I actually miss having them around. The standard of the work is very high and we have already had numerous compliments about our new space. Just a lovely company to work with.
We contracted Belderbos to build a patio and a pergola including an installed electric heater with a clear understanding that the project would be closely managed by Belderbos, as we did not have the time to follow up and were absent at times during the project implementation.
The only thing I can say is that the experience with them in so many ways was the absolute worst possible.
Let me mention some of the things that went wrong:
(1) delivery and construction was much later and took much longer than promised,
(2) during the implementation, when we returned after a week of absence, we found a 4m!! high pergola overshadowing our garden (the planning was for a 2m high construction), which had to be adjusted in a length process,
(3) the roof of the pergola was not waterproof, resulting in water stains on the wooden ceiling,
(4) the heating is technically working but doesn’t provide any meaningful heat, i.e., its not felt but if one stands within no more than 1/2 meter of distance to the heat source (according to Belderbos "this is the way these things are designed"),
(5) some of the patio stones (pretty expensive reclaimed York stone) have black paint stains (according to Belderbos this is due to it being reclaimed — we think that one could pay attention when selecting the stones to be used to ensure that those actual used don’t have such stains),
(6) a pipe intended to provide easy access for installing additional electric wires or water pipes at a later stage, was not put in at all and ended up in a different place as the other area had been built over already,
(7) the pergola had to be reinforced with additional bars post project finalisation to stabilise the construction,
(8) the contractors — among other things — managed to leave paint stains on a newly installed wooden gate and to use the kids play buckets for their construction work (the latter is materially insignificant but just adds to the bad impression, the whole project left us with), and
(9) most importantly, we had to intervene at every step of the process, which was exactly what we tried to avoid by contracting a company that committed to manage the project. Whenever we raised a concern, Belderbos reacted defensively. Though some of the issues were addressed after various discussions, i.e., the roof has been re-sealed and some — but not all — of the stains were removed from the stones. The water stains on the pergola ceiling remain and the paint stains on the wooden gate were actually caused in the process of fixing the roof.
We had hired Belderbos because we were looking for a professionally managed and executed project. We knew and accepted that Belderbos wouldn’t be cheap and did not at any stage try to squeeze the price in the expectation that it would be worth it, and that we would get what we agreed with the expected quality, on time, and without additional hazel for us. Unfortunately that’s not how it played out.
Let me just mention here that Belderbos’s account department works extremely well — bills are always coming in on time.
PS: We had posted this review previously. Belderbos, during the pandemic, asked us to take the review down as this could be damaging for their business and as they really would like to sort any remaining issues. Consequently, we removed the review and waited.
This is what followed:
1. With the review taken off, Belderbos did not bother to contact us but we had to follow up with them.
2. During a site visit, Belderbos found that from their point of view all was pretty much fine and gave us the advice to “plant a few more flowers around the pergola to make it look even more beautiful”.
3. The only thing they offered to do was to (i) mount another heating if we found a suitable device and (ii) to sand off the wooden gate to remove the colour stains.
I was left speechless since all we received was some unsolicited gardening advice and an offer to do some minimal work to address only part of the remaining issues. Hence, I decided to just put the review back up.