I am delighted to introduce you to the remarkable world of Lasvit; a leading designer and manufacturer of custom contemporary light fittings, architectural glass installations and award-winning lighting collections that are featured in private and public spaces all over the world.

Founded in the Czech Republic in 2007 by Leon Jakimic, the company has a single vision – to create the perfect experience through the quality of light, glass and design, combining the finest traditions and craft in innovative Bohemian glass making with the creativity and imagination of top designers and the precision and skills of experienced glassmakers.

Lasvit continuously works with some of the world’s most celebrated designers to transform glass into breathtaking light and design experiences, including Arik Levy, Michael Young and Ross Lovegrove.