I am an architect and architectural photographer based in the north west of England working throughout the UK. My work includes both architectural photography and the creation of landscape and nature images....read more about both below:

ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY

I bring my skills as an architect to my photographic work, combining creativity with an appreciation of light, space and an eye for detail. I aim for my images to capture the essence of each project and reveal their unique qualities. Clients find that I'm flexible in my approach and easy to work with.

LANDSCAPE & NATURE

My images are mainly created in the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales and immediate surrounding areas but I welcome the opportunity to make bespoke images for individual projects.

Images to complement domestic, commercial and heathcare interiors. can be mounted or framed in a wide variety of ways.

To learn more and see more images visit: www.brianormerod.co.uk