DirectTradeSupplies
Online Shops in Plymouth
    Ceiling Lights
    Direct Trade Supplies are proud providers of lighting, security, safety and electronic goods for both commercial and domestic situations. Our website hosts some of the most innovative electronic products on the market, from designer lamps and energy saving lighting to smart home automation, CCTV, electrician tools and fire safety equipment.

    We are a come-to store for homeowners, commercial stores, venues, industrial factories and interior designers. Our prices are competitive and our stock is vast, with further discount on offer for big bulk buys on particular items.

    Services
    • online wholesaler
    • Lighting
    • security
    • safety
    • electronics
    • Tools
    • automation
    Service areas
    plymouth
    Address
    Direct Trade Supplies Unit 26-31
    PL4 OST Plymouth
    United Kingdom
    +44-1752261211 www.directtradesupplies.co.uk
