Melodi Horne is all about creating quality soft furnishings and elegant interiors of the highest of standards.

We like to use bold, interesting colours and paterns for our lampshade linings, outer covers and cushions. Our exciting range of linings always contrast or complement the outer fabric of the shades. Our concept is that a lampshade does not need to be neutral and simply functional. It should be a statement piece in any given space, it has the power to create a mood, an ambiance and colour is of paramount importance. For Melodi Horne a lamp stand is seen as a lady who needs a stunning hat in order to shine from the crowd and what better way if she can have a gorgeous handbag to match, which is why we have created matching cushions!

Our cushions are made out of the same material and the piping matches the linings and trimmings of the lampshades. Our labels are tucked away discreetly inside the cushion cover so that one can enjoy using the cushions from either side.

At Melodi Horne we re invent and combine traditional aspects of design that can be used successfully in any contemporary setting. All our products are hand made and we are passionate about attention to detail. The cushions and lampshades are above all made in ENGLAND. Our fabrics are sourced from around the world including the UK.