Andrew Dixon Photography
Photographers in Birmingham
    Fallow Park
    Shutters
    Example
    Hodge Hill Primary Care Centre

    A qualified member of the British Institute of Professional Photography Andrew Dixon has been trading for over Twenty years specialising in Industrial, Commercial, Architectural and PR Photography. Based in the Midlands Andrew Dixon Photography works throughout the UK shooting images digitally or on film for use in Advertising, Annual Reports, Brochures, Exhibitions, Newsletters, Press, Public Relations and Websites. 

    Fields covered include:

    Architectural Photography.  Building and Construction Photography.  Commercial Photography.  Conference Photography.  Corporate Events Photography.  Editorial Photography.  Industrial Photography.  Landscape Photography.  Location Photography.  Press and Public Relations Photography.  Truck Photography.

    Services
    Architectural Photography. Building and Construction Photography. Commercial Photography.
    Service areas
    • UK
    • Midlands
    • West Midlands
    • BIRMINGHAM
    Address
    B74 4BA Birmingham
    United Kingdom
    +44-7770433114 www.andrewdixonphotography.com
