The Sacred site and sound festival was held in July at Tintern Abbey.

The Welsh National Orchestra performed two pieces by John Taverner. I was invited by the organisers to install some painted work based around a spiritual theme . Because of restrictions on fixing things to historic monuments, the pieces had to be free standing and because of the site, they had to be able to withstand Welsh weather.

Tintern Abbey was built in 1131 . It was the second Cistercian foundation in Britain and its monumental walls remain as a testimony to religious grandeur. As I saw it, the task was to create work which would both compliment this setting and be an expression of a personal spiritual journey . I live in Bretagne, an area rich in churches , chapels, music, myth, nature and dramatic landscape.These all elicit immediate and direct response, feeding and fuelling creative spirit.

I took medieval sculptural detail and transcribed it into modern contemporary situations, sometimes combined with snatched quotes. The format is reminiscent of church windows. An inspiration from a small church porch window in NW Norfolk which was made of disjointed fragments of broken medieval glass , defiantly reconstructed after a visit by the enthusiastic Dowsing and his vandals.