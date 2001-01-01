Popular TV artist

Marilyn teaches abroad and in the UK, she is continuously inspired from her travels. She features regularly on SKY TV. She has written 3 art books including 'People aren't scary really' and numerous instructional art DVD's. She regularly contributes to the 'Paint magazine and was featured in the UK section of the 'International Artist'. Marilyn was the Society for all artists, 'Artist of the Year' in 1999. She also took part in Channel 4's watercolour Challenge in 2001.

Her work is exhibited widely in galleries though out the South of England, and was hung in the RI at the Mall galleries. She also had a solo exhibition in the Crypt London.

Marilyn paints in all mediums, including watercolour, acrylics, brusho inks, mixed media, line & wash, pen and collage.

Marilyn holds regular art workshops in her Studio on a tranquil, picturesque working farm in the beautiful Dorset countryside.