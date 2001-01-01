Your browser is out-of-date.

Marilyn Allis
Artists & Artisans in Dorchester
Reviews (5)
Projects

    • New Orleans Tram, Marilyn Allis Marilyn Allis ArtworkPictures & paintings
    New Orleans Tram
    Cheeky Cow, Marilyn Allis Marilyn Allis ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Cheeky Cow
    On the Moooove, Marilyn Allis Marilyn Allis ArtworkPictures & paintings
    On the Moooove

    Popular TV artist
    Marilyn teaches abroad and in the UK, she is continuously inspired from her travels. She features regularly on SKY TV. She has written 3 art books including 'People aren't scary really' and numerous instructional art DVD's. She regularly contributes to the 'Paint magazine and was featured in the UK section of the 'International Artist'. Marilyn was the Society for all artists, 'Artist of the Year' in 1999. She also took part in Channel 4's watercolour Challenge in 2001.

    Her work is exhibited widely in galleries though out the South of England, and was hung in the RI at the Mall galleries. She also had a solo exhibition in the Crypt London.

    Marilyn paints in all mediums, including watercolour, acrylics, brusho inks, mixed media, line & wash, pen and collage.

    Marilyn holds regular art workshops in her Studio on a tranquil, picturesque working farm in the beautiful Dorset countryside.

    Services
    Water colour, Acrylics, and oil
    Service areas
    UK and Dorchester
    Company awards
    Artist of the year 1999 with the Siciety for all Artists
    Address
    The Studio, Unit 2a, Lower Courtyard, Rogers Hill Farm, Briantspuddle, Dorchester
    DT2 7HJ Dorset Dorchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-7789026546 www.marilynallis.com/pages/contact.html

    Reviews

    Paul Tudor
    Open day and she closed early leaving me with a wasted journey
    almost 3 years ago
    Stephen McGivern
    Was unfortunate enough to have Marilyn as a 'teacher' previously. I am confident that I could teach astrophysics with no knowledge of the subject better than she taught this class. No wonder two funeral homes come up as suggested searches after you google her name; her career should be dead and buried.
    over 2 years ago
    Ian Wynn
    Attended a beginners watercolour class today. Had a very informative and productive session. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience and will certainly attend another workshop in the future.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
