FEELD is contemporary product design practice that strives to instil quality and beauty of form in all of our work. We draw inspiration from diverse areas and incorporate these aspects into the products we create.

We believe in the importance of well constructed objects and the beauty created from them as a result. Quality of thought is a constant consideration in all that we do and is just as important an element as the quality of build and material. Central to it all is our pursuit to design and craft appealing products that are both well conceived and realised. We strive to produce attractive elegant products that will brighten up any space and environment.