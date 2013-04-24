Randle Siddeley is a leading landscape architecture, construction and maintenance company.

Based in London, our Design Division specialises in designing landscapes and gardens for private residences and commercial developments all over the world. With projects from the most modest of city roof terraces to the grandest of palaces and hotels, our experienced landscape architects combine creative flair with obsessive attention to detail to deliver classic, yet contemporary, landscape treatments.

Our Construction Division is made up of hard- and soft-landscaping experts whose traditional craftsmanship skills, using modern methods and equipment, deliver beautiful gardens and public realm spaces time and time again.

Many of the projects we build have been crafted by our Design Division, but we also frequently tender and negotiate on schemes designed by other landscape and garden designers.

We take pride in our gardens and landscapes looking established and developed from the moment they are completed. Like all living projects, however, they flourish and mature with age.

We employ a substantial team of garden and landscape maintenance experts who work to ensure that your outdoor space always looks immaculate. Our full-service maintenance package is tailored to suit your requirements for your private residences, retail, hospitality or other commercial buildings.