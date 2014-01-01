Candid Fabric was officially launched in 2014 at TENT London as part of the London Design Festival and was established by Alice Burt. After growing up in Devon and then moving up to Surrey for University, Alice graduated from the University of the Creative Arts in Epsom with a first class BA Honors degree specialising in Trend Forecasting. Following graduation, Alice has worked in the Merchandsiing Team at LINLEY, Cath Kidston and Crew Clothing, She is now based in a small log cabin studio at the end of the garden in Epsom, Surrey introducing the Classic to the Young Contemporary.

Candid Fabric supplies high end, upholstery fabric for Interior Design projects and also works with design graduates to create scatter cushion ranges. After working on Pimlico Road and learning what fabrics clients really want, we are excited to introduce an informed ‘classic’ range, comprising of 6 fabrics which are the key staples for upholstery. As with the most beautiful wardrobes which have classic, well tailored pieces which last a lifetime, we also believe your client’s home should have key staples with inspiring fashion pops. Therefore, we work with graduates from the industries leading creative universities including Central St Martins, LCF, and Leeds College of Art to create scatter cushions.

We have an honest and candid approach to our communication and believe that it is best to be up front. Therefore we will always give a friendly, professional and honest service to our clients. If you would like to enquire about any bespoke requirements then please do not hesitate to contact us.