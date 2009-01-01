Dupenny (Emily Dupen) is an illustrator who lives by the sea in Brighton, England.

She spends her days doodling lovely pictures for clients and projects all over the world and is most known for her own brand, Dupenny, offering a range of playful yet sophisticated boutique wallcoverings, fabrics and gifts. WHAT INSPIRES DUPENNY? Dupenny will happily draw anything, but her passion for all things pin-up, retro, curious and a little bit cheeky is hard to hide. Dupenny likes: the simple impact of black & white, people & characters, humour that’s ‘wrong in a good way’ Dupenny dislikes: anything boring and ‘beige’ WHAT CAN DUPENNY DO FOR YOU? Dupenny welcomes all projects, big or small and promises a spectacular service from start to finish. Projects Dupenny has worked on in the past include: - Designs for Licensing - Illustration (Commercial, Editorial & Publishing) - Illustration (Personal use such as Pin-Up, Burlesque and Wedding Portraits and Invitations etc) - Custom Wall Murals - Custom Wallpaper Printing Dupenny is also able to apply your own designs to a variety of products including Wallpaper, Wall Murals, Fabric, Tablewares, Tiles, Lampshades, Furniture, Cushions, Clothing, Wall Stickers and much more! Prices are determined by the scale and nature of the work involved. Please get in touch for a quote.