We are an established, high-end home staging company offering a bespoke service to property developers, landlords and private sellers. We pride ourselves on our ability to tailor our styling and design services to your specific property requirements, whether you are in the market to sell or let. Generally, not only do staged homes sell much quicker than non-staged homes, but they sell on average over 10% above asking price. So not only do we bring out the very best in your property, we help you to achieve its maximum market value