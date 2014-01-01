Flock works with an eclectic mix of recent graduate designers to create beautiful textiles for interiors. Each designer is provided with a rare platform to showcase their talent, they keep their name to their work and receive a royalty for every metre sold.
The Flock collection of fine quality linens and velvets are digitally printed in Lancashire or screen printed by hand in London.
- Services
- We sell fabrics by the metre
- as well as making cushions and upholstery.
- Service areas
- UK and Europe and USA
- Address
-
Unit 2, 231 Church Street
N16 9HP London
United Kingdom
+44-7756594091 www.flock.org.uk