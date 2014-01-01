Your browser is out-of-date.

Flock
Textiles & Upholstery in London
    • Barbican fabric, Flock Flock
    Barbican fabric, Flock Flock
    Barbican fabric, Flock Flock
    +1
    Barbican fabric
    Flint fabric, Flock Flock
    Flint fabric, Flock Flock
    Flint fabric, Flock Flock
    +1
    Flint fabric
    Northmore Minor- Teal fabric, Flock Flock
    Northmore Minor- Teal fabric, Flock Flock
    Northmore Minor- Teal fabric, Flock Flock
    +1
    Northmore Minor- Teal fabric
    Cracked Ice Minor Mustard fabric, Flock Flock
    Cracked Ice Minor Mustard fabric, Flock Flock
    Cracked Ice Minor Mustard fabric, Flock Flock
    +1
    Cracked Ice Minor Mustard fabric

    Flock works with an eclectic mix of recent graduate designers to create beautiful textiles for interiors. Each designer is provided with a rare platform to showcase their talent, they keep their name to their work and receive a royalty for every metre sold.

    The Flock collection of fine quality linens and velvets are digitally printed in Lancashire or screen printed by hand in London.

    Services
    • We sell fabrics by the metre
    • as well as making cushions and upholstery.
    Service areas
    UK and Europe and USA
    Address
    Unit 2, 231 Church Street
    N16 9HP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7756594091 www.flock.org.uk
