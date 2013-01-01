Born in 1967,

Lynn Bennett-Mackenzie is an established artist living and working in Gairloch, NW Scotland. Brought up in remote rural areas of the Highlands of Scotland, Lynn studied at Gray’s School of Art, Aberdeen, graduating in 1990.

She enjoys creating in a variety of media and exploring new methods of working. She has exhibited widely and taken part in several community and international projects including The Big Picture, Wild Wood , Landfill art, an International Art Symposium in Russia and has collaborated with an Indian artist to create Ceangal, a series of international artist residencies in the NW Highlands. She has travelled and worked in India several times in recent years and has strong international connections, in particular in India and with the YATOO organisation in S Korea, participating in the pilot project for the Global Nomadic Art Project in 2014.

Living in a remote rural area, Lynn has learned to adapt and create opportunities for herself and the area she lives in. She is open to new ideas and is always looking to expand her boundaries in her field of interest of people and place. She connects with the issues of people and place globally and enjoys interacting with people and developing and understanding cultures around the world and her travels in recent years reflect this.