Lynn Bennett-Mackenzie
Artists & Artisans in Gairloch
Reviews
    Born in 1967,

    Lynn Bennett-Mackenzie is an established artist living and working in Gairloch, NW Scotland. Brought up in remote rural areas of the Highlands of Scotland, Lynn studied at Gray’s School of Art, Aberdeen, graduating in 1990.

    She enjoys creating in a variety of media and exploring new methods of working.  She has exhibited widely and taken part in several community and international projects including The Big Picture, Wild Wood , Landfill art,  an International Art Symposium in Russia and has collaborated with an Indian artist to create Ceangal, a series of international artist residencies in the NW Highlands.  She has travelled and worked in India  several times in recent years and has strong  international connections, in particular in India and  with the YATOO organisation in S Korea, participating in the pilot project for the Global Nomadic Art Project in 2014.

    Living in a remote rural area, Lynn has learned to adapt and create opportunities for herself and the area she lives in.  She is open to new ideas and is always looking to expand her boundaries in her field of interest of people and place.  She connects with the issues of people and place globally and enjoys interacting with people and developing and understanding cultures around the world and her travels in recent years reflect this.

    Services
    visual arts
    Service areas
    UK and Gairloch
    Address
    croit mo sheanair, 29 Strath
    IV21 2DA Gairloch
    United Kingdom
    +44-1445712389 lynnbmack.co.uk

    Reviews

    Becca D
    almost 4 years ago
    Sandy Northey
    about 2 years ago
    Bénédicte SPETTEL
    Nice room, breakfast at the top! With a beautiful view of the sea .... just beautiful! Thanks to his host! Discreet but very present!
    about 4 years ago
