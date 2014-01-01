About Aorta

Aorta is a London-based design studio working across a range of disciplines including interior architecture, bespoke furniture and commissioned artwork. Aorta is known for lovingly crafting bold and authentic interiors. Our projects reflect our extensive skills in design and a keen eye for details. Established in 2014, we worked internationally on commissions including boutique hotels, restaurants, retail spaces, and galleries. The company's experience and ability to deliver is indicated in our recent achievements including commissions to produce bespoke furniture for The Lanesborough Hotel, Daniel Galvin Salon, and Liberty Café London.

'With Aorta, you will experience the art of transforming any environment into a personalised expression of yourself'.

Interior Architecture - Turnkey interior solutions for both residential and commercial clients. Aorta portfolio includes holiday homes, hotels and luxury villas.

Bespoke Furniture - Handcrafted furniture, commissioned art and custom accessories for clients looking for a individual and personal touch for their business or home.

Furniture Collection - Head designer and Aorta founder Frida has her own collection of unique handmade furniture & accessories. Frida uses hardwood, reclaimed and recycled materials across the collection. each piece reflects a sincere love for its creation. View Collection.

Gift & Home Accessories - From cushions to wall art, plant pots to vintage satchels, all of Aorta products can be customised and are made to order, an ever expanding range of accessories for your home or a unique gifts for birthday, Christmas, anniversaries and more. Shop.

Design Service's - To meet the varied requirements of our customers, we’ve developed a flexible approach to our design services. We now offer a quick advice service, online consultancy, and full project management for residential and commercial projects. You will receive personal support from company founder and lead designer Frida, who will work with you to realise the full potential of your project.

Book your free consultation today!

Whether you’re planning a new build, renovation, restoration or simply need a change, we have experience of residential and commercial projects and would be happy to support you with our flexible design and bespoke furniture services.