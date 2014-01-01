Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Aorta the heart of art
Interior Architects in London
Overview 10Projects (10) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The white bedroom, Aorta the heart of art Aorta the heart of art Eclectic style bedroom
    The white bedroom, Aorta the heart of art Aorta the heart of art Eclectic style bedroom
    The white bedroom, Aorta the heart of art Aorta the heart of art Eclectic style bedroom
    +8
    The white bedroom
    The Yellow Room, Aorta the heart of art Aorta the heart of art Modern study/office Yellow
    The Yellow Room, Aorta the heart of art Aorta the heart of art Modern study/office Yellow
    The Yellow Room, Aorta the heart of art Aorta the heart of art Modern bathroom Yellow
    +2
    The Yellow Room
    The Vaulted Industrial Bedroom, Aorta the heart of art Aorta the heart of art Industrial style bedroom
    The Vaulted Industrial Bedroom, Aorta the heart of art Aorta the heart of art Industrial style bedroom
    The Vaulted Industrial Bedroom, Aorta the heart of art Aorta the heart of art Industrial style bedroom
    +1
    The Vaulted Industrial Bedroom
    The Chalk Children's Bedroom, Aorta the heart of art Aorta the heart of art Eclectic style bedroom
    The Chalk Children's Bedroom, Aorta the heart of art Aorta the heart of art Eclectic style bedroom
    The Chalk Children's Bedroom, Aorta the heart of art Aorta the heart of art Eclectic style bedroom
    The Chalk Children's Bedroom
    The Beige Bedroom, Aorta the heart of art Aorta the heart of art Classic style bedroom
    The Beige Bedroom, Aorta the heart of art Aorta the heart of art Classic style bedroom
    The Beige Bedroom, Aorta the heart of art Aorta the heart of art Classic style bedroom
    +5
    The Beige Bedroom
    The Eclectic Kitchen, Aorta the heart of art Aorta the heart of art Modern kitchen
    The Eclectic Kitchen, Aorta the heart of art Aorta the heart of art Modern kitchen
    The Eclectic Kitchen, Aorta the heart of art Aorta the heart of art Modern kitchen
    +3
    The Eclectic Kitchen
    Show all 10 projects

    About Aorta

    Aorta is a London-based design studio working across a range of disciplines including interior architecture, bespoke furniture and commissioned artwork. Aorta is known for lovingly crafting bold and authentic interiors. Our projects reflect our extensive skills in design and a keen eye for details. Established in 2014, we worked internationally on commissions including boutique hotels, restaurants, retail spaces, and galleries. The company's experience and ability to deliver is indicated in our recent achievements including commissions to produce bespoke furniture for The Lanesborough Hotel, Daniel Galvin Salon, and Liberty Café London.

    'With Aorta, you will experience the art of transforming any environment into a personalised expression of yourself'.

    Interior Architecture - Turnkey interior solutions for both residential and commercial clients. Aorta portfolio includes holiday homes, hotels and luxury villas.

    Bespoke Furniture - Handcrafted furniture, commissioned art and custom accessories for clients looking for a individual and personal touch for their business or home. 

    Furniture Collection - Head designer and Aorta founder Frida has her own collection of unique handmade furniture & accessories. Frida uses hardwood, reclaimed and recycled materials across the collection. each piece reflects a sincere love for its creation. View Collection.

    Gift & Home Accessories - From cushions to wall art, plant pots to vintage satchels, all of Aorta products can be customised and are made to order, an ever expanding range of accessories for your home or a unique gifts for birthday, Christmas, anniversaries and more. Shop.

    Design Service's - To meet the varied requirements of our customers, we’ve developed a flexible approach to our design services. We now offer a quick advice service, online consultancy, and full project management for residential and commercial projects. You will receive personal support from company founder and lead designer Frida, who will work with you to realise the full potential of your project.

    Book your free consultation today!

    Whether you’re planning a new build, renovation, restoration or simply need a change, we have experience of residential and commercial projects and would be happy to support you with our flexible design and bespoke furniture services.

    Services
    • Interior Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Bespoke Furniture
    • Commissioned Artwork
    • Residential & Commercial
    Service areas
    London, United Kingdom, and International
    Address
    Suite 1, 3rd Floor, 11-12 St James Square, London
    SW1Y 4LB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7712297200 www.aorta.co.uk

    Reviews

    Sian Kitchener homify Sian Kitchener homify
    Inspiring designs!
    almost 4 years ago
    Edit
      Edit SEO element