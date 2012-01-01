Established in 2012 Anwar Studio is the creative outlet of Industrial Designer Steven Anwar. Based in Sheffield the heart of England’s industrial north, the studio produces distinctive furniture objects & also leads bespoke interior commissions with an artistic flare and somewhat holistic approach, fusing industrial materials and processes with high quality production. The studio likes to weave eastern thinking & ideas into it's modern, industrial craftsmanship. The style is a contemporary mix of traditional, experimental, and futuristic typologies blurring the lines between design, art and object.