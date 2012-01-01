Your browser is out-of-date.

Anwar Studio
Designers in Sheffield
    • Established in 2012 Anwar Studio is the creative outlet of Industrial Designer Steven Anwar. Based in Sheffield the heart of England’s industrial north, the studio produces distinctive furniture objects & also leads bespoke interior commissions with an artistic flare and somewhat holistic approach, fusing industrial materials and processes with high quality production. The studio likes to weave eastern thinking & ideas into it's modern, industrial craftsmanship. The style is a contemporary mix of traditional, experimental, and futuristic typologies blurring the lines between design, art and object.

    Services
    • Interior Architecture
    • Furniture Design
    • One-off Editions
    • Private Commissions
    Service areas
    Sheffield
    Address
    Studio 1.27 SOAR Works, 14 Knutton Road
    S5 9NU Sheffield
    United Kingdom
    +44-7867973968 www.anwarstudio.com
